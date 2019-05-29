FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019: Korea Republic back on track after win over South Africa; Despair for Saudi Arabia

Korea Republic got their FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 campaign back on track after registering a narrow 1-0 win over South Africa on Matchday 2 in Group F.

The South Koreans had gone down to Portugal by a solitary goal in their opening match of the world championship being held in Poland, but have now taken the second spot in the group after the Portuguese lost out to group toppers Argentina in the other match of the day.

Knowing that they needed a win to stay alive in the tournament, Korea Republic took the lead through Kim Hyun-woo in the 69th minute and did enough to hold onto that slender advantage and bagged all three points.

The goal came from a deflected cross to which Kim got his head to first and planted a finish to the corner of the net evading South African goalkeeper Walter Kubheka.

Meanwhile, in the other Group F fixture, Adolf Gaich and Nehuen Perez scored for Argentina to help them record a 2-0 win over Portugal and book their spot in the Round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup.

Argentina are top of the group with six points heading into the final matchday while Korea Republic and Portugal are tied on three points. The South Koreans will now face Argentina on Matchday 3 while Portugal take on South Africa.

Saudi on their way out after 4-3 defeat to Mali

Asian champions Saudi Arabia recorded their second straight defeat in Group E of the U-20 World Cup after going down 4-3 to African champions Mali in an entertaining game.

Feras Albrikan had given the Saudis the lead in the ninth minute before Hassan Al Tambakti making it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 20th minute. However, Mali mounted a strong comeback to draw level with goals from Sekou Koita and Ibrahima Kone coming in the 36th and 54th minutes.

The Green Falcons once again pulled ahead through Khalid Essa Al Ghannam nine minutes later, but the Africans once again conjured a way back into the game as Boubacar Traore found the back of the net in the 70th minute.

The winning goal came from Mohamed Camara in the 90th minute as Mali made it four points from two group matches to take second spot in Group E. France, who defeated Panama 2-0 in the other Group E game, are top of the group with six points.

Panama are third with one point while Saudi go into the final matchday yet to open their account in the U-20 World Cup.