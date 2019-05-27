FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019: Japan thrash Mexico 3-0 to register their first win in group stage

A brace from Kawasaki Frontale forward Taisei Miyashiro helped Japan condemn Mexico to a second straight defeat in Group B of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 in Poland on Sunday.

The Samurai Blue were held to a 1-1 draw by Ecuador in their Group B opener a few days ago, but with a win over Mexico, the Asians are now in a firm position to progress to the Round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup.

Japan opened the scoring in the 21st minute making full use of the numerical advantage while Mexican defender Roberto Meraz was receiving medical attention — 19-year-old Miyashiro putting the ball in the back of the net from a rebound to launch Japan into the lead.

🇯🇵 @jfa_samuraiblue produce their biggest win at a #U20WC since 20 June 1997, when they beat Costa Rica 6-2 in the group stage at Malaysia 1997. pic.twitter.com/cIjELxRisQ — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 26, 2019

Their second goal came seven minutes into the second half when FC Tokyo striker Kyosuke Tagawa escaped his marker to plant a free header from a corner kick into the goal and make it 2-0 to the Japanese.

It was game, set and match in the 72nd minute when Miyashiro found his second of the evening to score the third for Japan who now have one foot in the knockout stages of the competition.

In their final group match of the U-20 World Cup on May 29, Japan will face group leaders Italy who defeated a 10-man Ecuador 1-0 in the other Group B match of Sunday.

Andrea Pinamonti scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute and with Ecuador down to 10 after the sending off of Jackson Vermaza in the 41st minute, the Italians coasted to their second straight victory in the group.

Hosts Poland thrash Tahiti 5-0

Hosts Poland got their U-20 World Cup back on track with a 5-0 thrashing of Tahiti at the Stadion Widzewa in Lodz on Sunday.

Poland had lost 2-0 to Colombia in their opener, but now are back in the second spot with Colombia suffering defeat to Senegal in their game on Matchday 2 in Group A.

Jakub Bednarcyzk opened the scoring for Poland in the 18th minute before Marcel Zylla made it 2-0 in the 37th minute. Two minutes later, Dominik Steczyk made it 3-0 before adding his second in the 61st minute to make it 4-0 for the Poles.

Adrian Benedyczak hit the final nail of Tahiti’s coffin with the fifth in the 72nd minute.

Meanwhile, in the other Group A fixture, two goals from the penalty spot helped Senegal defeat Colombia 2-0. Ibrahim Niane scored the first from the spot in the 34th minute before Dion Lopy sealed the result in the 85th minute, yet again with a penalty.