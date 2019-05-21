THROWBACK: Myanmar’s 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup squad – where are they now?

It is amazing to think that – just four years ago – Myanmar were taking on the best youth teams around the globe at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2015.

Granted, they ultimately failed to pick up a single point and netted just two goals in three Group A games, but the fact that they were just one of four representatives from Asia deserves praise.

On May 23, the best Under-20 teams in the world will once again congregate, this time in Poland, for a chance at eternal glory.

But, looking back at that history-making Myanmar team, just where are they now?

THE STAR

Anyone who is familiar with Southeast Asian football would have heard of Aung Thu, and the impact he has made in the past few years.

A naturally-gifted attacker who found the back of the net for fun at Yadanarbon, Aung Thu eventually earned a loan move to Police Tero in 2018 and scored 11 goals despite his team getting relegated from Thai League 1 before joining Muangthong United at the start of this year.

Muangthong have been in woeful form so far this season but their struggles have failed to put a blemish on Aung Thu, who continues to look set for a bright future and has already over 30 senior caps despite still only being 22.

THE A-GRADERS

Apart from Aung Thu, there are several from the squad who have already gone on to carve out good careers for themselves without being absolute standouts.

For the second season in a row, Maung Maung Lwin has proven to be a top player at AFC Cup level with Yangon United and it seems only a matter of time before he joins Aung Thu, Sithu Aung and Zaw Min Tun in the Thai League 1.

Htike Htike Aung is a regular contributor for Shan United at centre-back and should be a key component of the Myanmar side for the next decade, while Shan United team-mate Yan Naing Oo is a consistent performer that has already featured at two AFF Suzuki Cups.

THE HOPEFULS

Nanda Kyaw was arguably Myanmar’s most-impressive player at the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup as a 21-year-old left-back, and is starting to find some consistency deployed in the heart of defence for Shan United this season.

There was a time when striker Than Paing was even more highly regarded than Aung Thu but he is yet to fully reach his potential, while Nyein Chan Aung – also of Yangon United – is slowly but surely getting more game time despite facing plenty of competition from Yan Aung Kyaw and Kosuke Uchida.

Another Yangon man Nan Wai Min is shaping as the long-term successor to David Htan at right-back for the national team but did himself no favours by getting sent off in an important game at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games.

Finally, all-action midfielder Maung Maung Soe shown glimpses of his ability at last year’s Suzuki Cup and should only get better this year in his second season at Yadanarbon since joining from Magwe.