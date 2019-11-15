The 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup Final is set! Brazil will face Mexico in their native territory, with the pair set to do battle on November 18, 2019 (6:00 AM SGT). The two sides beat European heavyweights Netherlands and France in the semi-finals, who will now place in a third-place play-off earlier on the same day.

Hosts Brazil sealed a remarkable comeback win over France to go through to the Final of the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup. The Selecao trailed their European opponents by two goals to nil at half-time but then scored thrice in the second half to seal the win.

Arnaud Kalimunedo-Muinga gave France an early lead when he struck in the seventh minute. Six minutes later, it was two-nil with Nathanael Mbuku doubling Le Bleus’ lead.

Brazil started mounting their comeback shortly after the hour mark when Kaio pulled one back for his side. Veron brought the two sides back level in the seventy-sixth minute with his third goal of the competition. Finally, Lazaro scored Brazil’s third goal to complete the comeback with just a minute left of normal time on the clock.

Elsewhere, Netherlands and Mexico embarked in an equally exciting encounter, one which ultimately required six spot-kicks each to decide the winner. Netherlands scored first, with Yuri Regeer finding the net in the seventy-fourth minute. However, their lead did not last long as Efrain Alvarez equalised five minutes later.

Alvarez nearly went from hero to zero when he missed the first spot-kick of the shootout. Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen converted his penalty to give the Dutch the lead. Mexico scored their next three kicks, while Netherlands missed twice, but Joel Gomez so his effort stopped denying Mexico a win in the normal shootout.

The match went to sudden death and Victor Guzman gave Mexico the lead. Goalscorer Yuri Regeer missed his penalty to confirm Netherlands’ elimination.

Brazil and Mexico will now face each other at the Estadio Bezerrao in Gama on November 18 (6:00 AM SGT), where the winner of the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup will be crowned.