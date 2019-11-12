FIFA U17 World Cup 2019: Semifinal fixtures decided as hosts Brazil, France progress

The FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 is reaching its business end as the four teams that will compete in the semifinals of the world championship in Brazil are now decided.

Hosts Brazil and France became the final two sides to progress to the last four after convincing wins over Italy and Spain respectively in the quarterfinals on Monday.

They will join Mexico, who defeated Korea Republic 1-0, and Netherlands, who overcame Paraguay 4-1, in the semifinal stages.

Brazil defeated Italy 2-0 in their quarterfinal tie at the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania thanks to first-half goals from Patryck Lanza dos Reis and Joao Peglow who struck in the 6th and 40th minutes to help the hosts emerge victorious in front of their supporters.

Meanwhile, France went down to Spain, but came back strongly to demolish the Spaniards 6-1 in the all-European last eight clash.

German Valera had given Spain the lead in the ninth minute, but the 2017 European U-17 champions equalised through Tanguy Kouassi in the 21st minute before going 2-1 up through Nathanael Mbuku before the half-time break.

There were goals from Isaac Lihadji, Timothee Pembele, Georginio Rutter and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adil Aouchiche to seal a comfortable win for France.

Mexico will face Netherlands while hosts Brazil face France in the semifinals to be held at the Estadio Bezerrao in Gama on November 14.

FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 Semifinal fixtures

November 14 , 2019 – Mexico vs Netherlands – Estadio Bezerrao, Gama – SF1

November 14 , 2019 – France vs Brazil – Estadio Bezerrao, Gama – SF2

Third-place Play-off

November 17, 2019 – Losers SF1 vs Losers SF2 – Estadio Bezerrao, Gama

Final

November 17, 2019 – Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 – Estadio Bezerrao, Gama

(Photo credit: FIFA)