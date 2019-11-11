Mexico and Netherlands sealed their semifinals birth in the FIFA U17 World Cup, beating South Korea and Paraguay in the process. The two teams will now face each other in the final-four stage, setting up a clash on November 14. Here’s a brief look at the proceedings from the first two quarterfinals.

Netherlands maintained their red hot form as they brushed aside Paraguay to enter the semifinals. The Oranje beat the South American side by four goals to one, and have now scored three or more goals in their last three matches.

Liverpool wonderkid Ki-Jana Hoever opened the scoring for the Dutch before tournament top-scorer Sontje Hansen added a second before the break. Paraguay pulled one back just before the half-time break, with Diego Duarte scoring his fourth of the tournament. Nevertheless, strikes from Jayden Braaf and Naci Unuvar in the second period sealed the Oranje’s place in the semifinals.

South Korea, the only remaining Asian side in the competition, faced Mexico in the second quarterfinals. The Taegeuk Warriors, however, suffered late disappointment in this one, as they went down one-nil thanks to a late goal from Ali Avila.

Netherlands and Mexico, as a result, have set a date for their semifinals clash. The two sides will soon be joined by two of France, Spain, Italy, and Brazil in the semis, with the four teams still to play their FIFA U17 World Cup quarterfinal ties.

(Image credits: FIFA.com)