FIFA U17 World Cup 2019: Italy, Paraguay through as quarterfinal fixtures decided

Italy and Paraguay became the final teams to progress from the Round of 16 stage as the quarterfinal fixtures of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 have been decided.

Gaetano Pio Oristanio scored the sole goal of the game as Italy defeated Ecuador 1-0 in the penultimate Round of 16 clash at the Estadio Kleber Andrade in Cariacica, Brazil on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Paraguay came back from two goals down to defeat Argentina 3-2 in the other knockout fixture of the day. Exequiel Zeballos and Matias Godoy had given the Argentines a 2-0 lead in the first half, but Paraguay would pull off a second-half comeback to stun their South American neighbours.

Lautaro Cano scored the own goal that initiated Paraguay’s comeback in the 58th minute before Diego Joel Torres and Diego Duarte scored to complete the turnaround.

Paraguay will now face Netherlands in the first quarterfinal on November 10, while Asia’s only remaining representative — Korea Republic — will take on Mexico in the second last eight clash.

Spain will face France in an all-European clash on November 11 while hosts Brazil face Italy.

FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 – Quarterfinals schedule

November 10, 2019 – Netherlands vs Paraguay – Estadio Kleber Andrade, Cariacica

November 10, 2019 – Korea Republic vs Mexico – Estadio Kleber Andrade, Cariacica

November 11, 2019 – Spain vs France – Estadio Olimpico, Goiania

November 11, 2019 – Italy vs Brazil – Estadio Olimpico, Goiania

(Photo credit: FIFA)