Tajikistan falter against Spain in second outing of FIFA U17 World Cup 2019

Tajikistan have suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Spain in their second match in Group E of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 at the Estadio Kleber Andrade in Cariacica, Brazil.

The Tajiks had began their U17 World Cup campaign promisingly with a 1-0 win over Cameroon on October 28, but they collapsed against 2017 U17 World Cup finalists Spain in their second outing in South America.

Уступили Испании, но сохранили шанс на выход из группы. Теперь все решится в заключительном туре в игре с Аргентиной Юношеский чемпионат мира-2019 (U-17)

Группа «Е». 2-й тур

Испания – ТАДЖИКИСТАН – 5:1 pic.twitter.com/O6hjd1dKeB — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) October 31, 2019

German Valera opened the scoring for Spain in the fourth minute against the 2018 AFC U16 Championship runners-up before Roberto Navarro and Pablo Moreno added to the scoreline to make it 3-0 in 35 minutes.

Tajikistan then pulled one back through an Alvaro Carrillo own goal in the 37th minute, but a David Larrubia goal just before the half-time break and Navarro’s second after the restart sealed the 5-1 win for the Spaniards.

Argentina, meanwhile, defeated Cameroon 3-1 in the other fixture in Group E. Spain and Argentina top the group with four points while Tajikistan are third with three points.

They will have to defeat Argentina in their final group match to guarantee a place in the Round of 16 as one of the top two sides from their group.

🇮🇹🇵🇾🇲🇽🇸🇧 🏆 Where Group F stands after today’s #U17WC matches — #U17WC 🇧🇷⚽️ (@FIFAcom) November 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Italy booked their spot in the knockout stages from Group F after their second victory — a 2-1 defeat of Mexico. Paraguay took the second spot with four points after a 7-0 humbling of Solomon Islands.

(Photo credit: Tajikistan Football Federation)