Japan & Korea Republic start FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 campaign with contrasting victories

The two Asian representatives in action on day 2 of FIFA U17 World Cup – Japan and Korea Republic registered respective victories to start off their campaign in style.

Japan start with 3-0 thrashing of Netherlands

The Blue Samurai were up against the Netherlands at the Kleber Andrade Stadium in a Group D encounter and though the encounter was expected to be a closer affair, Japan were well ahead of their opponents in almost every department.

Their star forward Yamato Wakatsuki opened the scoring in the 36th minute and then doubled his and Japan’s tally in the 69th minute as well. Jun Nishikawa scored the third goal from the penalty spot to complete a brilliant day for the Japanese in office.

Japan will face the United States of America next in the tournament.

10-man Korea manage to keep Haiti at bay

South Korea, on the other hand, didn’t have the easiest of days as they were forced to defend a slender lead with 10 men in a Group C match vs Haiti. Eom Ji-sung gave the Taeguk Warriors the lead in the 26th minute from a sumptuous free-kick which was doubled by Choi Min-seo 15 minutes later.

Korea went into the half with a comfortable 2-0 advantage but left-back Lee Tae-Seok’s sending off in the 79th minute made things interesting. Haiti managed to get one back through Carl Sainte but Korea managed to hold on till the end and register a 2-1 win.

They face France next on 30th October.

Other Results

France 2-0 Chile

USA 1-4 Senegal

Image Courtesy: FIFA