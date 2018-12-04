Holders Chelsea to host Forest in FA Cup, possible non-league test for Arsenal

Chelsea will host Nottingham Forest and non-league sides could await Arsenal and Tottenham in an FA Cup draw

Holders Chelsea will begin their FA Cup defence with a home tie against Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal could face non-league opposition in the third round.

The Blues beat Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley in May thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty, in what proved to be Antonio Conte’s last game as head coach.

Championship Forest were 4-2 winners over Arsenal in the third round last season and Unai Emery’s men could have a venture into the unknown if Solihull Moors of the National League can overcome League One Blackpool in a second-round replay.

Premier League leaders Manchester City, who were knocked out by Wigan Athletic in the fifth round last season, entertain Rotherham United.

City’s neighbours United are also at home to Championship strugglers in the form of Reading.

Liverpool will travel to Wolves in one of only two all-Premier League ties, with Bournemouth hosting Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tottenham, still seeking their first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino, face a trip to Merseyside against either Southport of the National League North or League Two Tranmere Rovers.

Ties will take place between January 4-7.

We’re LIVE with the #EmiratesFACup Third Round draw! https://t.co/U9XFAGOAqJ — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 3, 2018

Bolton Wanderers v Walsall or Sunderland

Millwall v Hull City

Gillingham v Cardiff City

Brentford v Oxford United

Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town

Manchester United v Reading

Everton v Lincoln City

Tranmere Rovers or Southport v Tottenham

Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers

Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town

Derby County v Southampton

Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town

Bristol City v Huddersfield Town

Wrexham or Newport County v Leicester City

Fulham v Oldham Athletic

Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City

Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal

Manchester City v Rotherham United

Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham v Birmingham City

Woking v Watford

Burnley v Barnsley

QPR v Leeds United

Sheffield United v Barnet

Norwich City v Portsmouth

Guiseley or Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon

West Brom v Wigan Athletic

Middlesbrough v Peterborough United or Bradford City

Wolves v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Swansea City

