Holders Chelsea to host Forest in FA Cup, possible non-league test for Arsenal

Chelsea will host Nottingham Forest and non-league sides could await Arsenal and Tottenham in an FA Cup draw
Holders Chelsea will begin their FA Cup defence with a home tie against Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal could face non-league opposition in the third round.
The Blues beat Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley in May thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty, in what proved to be Antonio Conte’s last game as head coach.
Championship Forest were 4-2 winners over Arsenal in the third round last season and Unai Emery’s men could have a venture into the unknown if Solihull Moors of the National League can overcome League One Blackpool in a second-round replay.
Premier League leaders Manchester City, who were knocked out by Wigan Athletic in the fifth round last season, entertain Rotherham United.
City’s neighbours United are also at home to Championship strugglers in the form of Reading.
Liverpool will travel to Wolves in one of only two all-Premier League ties, with Bournemouth hosting Brighton and Hove Albion.
Tottenham, still seeking their first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino, face a trip to Merseyside against either Southport of the National League North or League Two Tranmere Rovers.
Ties will take place between January 4-7.
Bolton Wanderers v Walsall or Sunderland
Millwall v Hull City
Gillingham v Cardiff City
Brentford v Oxford United
Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town
Manchester United v Reading
Everton v Lincoln City
Tranmere Rovers or Southport v Tottenham
Preston North End v Doncaster Rovers
Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Grimsby Town
Derby County v Southampton
Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town
Bristol City v Huddersfield Town
Wrexham or Newport County v Leicester City
Fulham v Oldham Athletic
Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City
Solihull Moors or Blackpool v Arsenal
Manchester City v Rotherham United
Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion
West Ham v Birmingham City
Woking v Watford
Burnley v Barnsley
QPR v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Barnet
Norwich City v Portsmouth
Guiseley or Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon
West Brom v Wigan Athletic
Middlesbrough v Peterborough United or Bradford City
Wolves v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Swansea City
