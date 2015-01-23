Chelsea v Bradford preview

Kurt Zouma will start in defence in place of Terry, while Andre Schurrle will also be in the first XI after Jose Mourinho dismissed reports of a move for the World Cup winner.

Chelsea have no injury concerns and Mourinho plans to select a senior side with some rotation ahead of Tuesday’s Capital One Cup semi-final second leg with Liverpool.

Ben Williams will take his place in goal for Bradford, with regular keeper Jordan Pickford ineligible.

Phil Parkinson will have Billy Clarke available again after the striker recovered from a knee problem and Andrew Davies should be fit to start at the heart of the defence after shaking off a knock.

Andy Halliday and Francois Zoko both extended their deals with the League One club until the end of the season and will be available and Chelsea old boys Billy Knott and Filipe Morais will be hoping for starting spots.