Bowyer: We had our chances

The mid-table Sky Bet Championship side certainly had the better of the first half, and came close through Alex Baptiste’s header after half time.

They were hanging on towards the end, but Rovers’ defensive organisation saw them through to a replay at Ewood Park.

“Full credit to the players, they were magnificent and restored a bit more pride,” he said.??”Craig Conway had a fantastic chance and Alex Baptiste’s header brought a fantastic save from Mignolet.

“Aerially we were very dominant and had a couple of opportunities.”

The replay will not take place until next month because of Liverpool’s Monday night Premier League commitment at Swansea and an international break, and Bowyer warned them it would be far from plain sailing at a ground where Rovers have already dispatched Swansea and Stoke.

“Our players were pleasantly delighted to see so much grass on the pitch at Anfield,” he said.

“At Ewood it is not like that. Brendan was complaining about the pitch here. Wait until he sees Ewood. It makes this look like Wembley.”