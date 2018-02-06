Pochettino unfazed by lack of silverware

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists he is not obsessed with winning a trophy, as his side prepare for their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Newport County on Wednesday.

Pochettino has helped the north London club establish themselves as one of the top teams in the Premier League, finishing third and second in the top flight in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

However, the Argentine has fallen short of actually winning silverware. Spurs last lifted a trophy in 2008 when they beat Chelsea in extra time to secure the League Cup.

When asked if he felt that he needs a trophy, Pochettino told the press: “No, I don’t feel that. Of course, the intention and desire is to win but I am not obsessed to win, win, win, win. We need a strong team and a winning mentality.

“For that you need time. You never know, in one, two, three or five years. We are in a good place, waiting for the new stadium, which will be an amazing thing for us, the fans and the club.

“With the facilities we have to work with, if everything continues in this way then Tottenham will be one of the contenders to win trophies. We want to win a trophy because I did it as a player and I know how you feel afterwards.”