Man City outclass Burnley at the Etihad

Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva all scored as Manchester City came from a goal down to thrash Burnley 4-1 and progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

Manchester City 4 Burnley 1

Barnes opens scoring

Aguero brace puts City ahead

Sane makes it three

Silva adds fourth

Match Summary

Manchester City fielded a strong team for this cup tie despite making four changes from their midweek league game against Watford which included Claudio Bravo starting between the sticks.

The Clarets ignited the clash 25 minutes in when Ashley Barnes opened the scoring but a quick-fire brace from Aguero put City in the lead shortly after the break.

Leroy Sane made it three as he combined with David Silva before beating Nick Pope, and Bernardo Silva added the fourth in the last ten minutes after Pope was caught off the line.

A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity) on Jan 6, 2018 at 8:56am PST

Full Report

City controlled the tie from the first kick of the ball as IIkay Gundogan and Silva dominated the midfielder with the latter having a shot blocked from just outside the box 10 minutes into the game.

There was an early penalty appeal from Manchester City when Aguero was brought down at the edge of the area – with the foul being judged to have been made outside the box – and the resultant free-kick from Gundogan was blocked.

Immediately on the other side, Burnley had a chance as Ben Mee headed a corner back across the face of goal with Barnes unable to get a decisive touch at point blank range, which then set City on a counter attack that didn’t amount to anything.

Barnes made up for his earlier blunder when he pounced on a mistake by John Stones to run towards Bravo before releasing a fantastic shot from the right-hand side of the box which flew past the City keeper into the back of the net.

Despite registering 12 shots in the first half to Burnley’s two, the Citizens entered the change room a goal down with lots to think about at the break.

Early in the second half, a brilliant piece of play from Silva saw Gundogan played down the left-hand side of the box but his cut back was cleared away by Long.

The equaliser came through Aguero in the 55th minute as Gundogan caught Burnley out with a quickly taken free-kick that put Aguero behind the Clarets defence before he calmly slotted his effort past Pope.

A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity) on Jan 6, 2018 at 8:27am PST

Just a minute later, Aguero put City in the lead after a fantastic backheel from Gundogan saw the striker one-on-one with Pope again, this time rounding the Claret’s keeper before sliding the ball into the back of the net.

Sane then furthered the advantage as he played a give-and-go with Silva before beating Mee and then slotting an effort past Pope to put City in firm control of the match.

Bernardo Silva completed the rout as he added a fourth goal in the last ten minutes. Sane managed to beat Pope who found himself in no-mans land before sliding a cross through to Silva who kept his composure to sweep an effort into the back of the net as City moved into the fourth round of the competition.