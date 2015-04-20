Federici apologises to fans

With the game locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the Australian let a tame effort from Sanchez spill through his grasp and over the line in the sixth minute of extra-time, as Arsenal booked a second successive FA Cup final appearance.

The 30-year-old was visibly inconsolable after the match and was comforted by Reading staff on the pitch after the game.

Nevertheless, Federici felt compelled to apologise to Reading???s fans on Monday morning and took to Twitter to get his message across.

“Just like to say thank you for all your messages and how sorry I am for my mistake, we gave our all and deserved to at least take it pens,” he posted on his official Twitter account.

“It’s part of being a goal keeper and I’m sure it will make me stronger! Thank you again for your amazing support #readingfc.”

Sanchez had given Arsenal a half-time lead at Wembley before Garath McCleary’s volley brought Steve Clarke???s men level, forcing extra time.

Reading are 19th in the Sky Bet Championship and need three points from their last four matches to avoid relegation to League One.