Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Manchester United defender after Derby County win

Ex-Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on club’s left-back Luke Shaw for showing massive improvement since his return from injury earlier this year. Ferdinand presented his views after United’s 3-0 win over Derby County in FA Cup fifth-round.

The former English international highlighted how Shaw has come under a lot of scrutiny, in which ex-manager Jose Mourinho played a big part. He then went on to add that the full-back is now proving people wrong and was the best United player vs Derby, along with Odion Ighalo.

“He came under a lot of scrutiny, Mourinho was a big part of it. We questioned his mentality, was he strong enough to come back. He’s proving people wrong, now in great vein of form, he was the best player on pitch with Ighalo.

“He’s upped his game. Some criticism was deserved at time in his performances, he’s in fantastic form now. A lot of stuff he was doing in years gone by, the word passive suited him perfectly in terms of defending but now he penetrating on and off the ball,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

Shaw opened the scoring for United against Wayne Rooney and co., while Ighalo added two more to complete a comprehensive win for the Red Devils.