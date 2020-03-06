The FA Cup fifth-round brought with it some huge surprises in terms of results. FOX Sports Asia rounds up all the key talking points from the competition’s latest set of fixtures.

Liverpool’s Stamford Bridge debacle

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have been brought crashing down to Earth in the space of a single week. A 3-0 defeat to Watford in the league crushed their ‘Invincible’ dream and a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and their subsequent exit from the FA Cup has buried their hopes of securing a treble this term.

Their performance against Watford was a disaster and while they did put up a much-improved showing against the Blues, it just wasn’t enough. Fabinho was given a lesson by Chelsea’s teenage sensation Billy Gilmour in midfield and the absence of Bobby Firminho to link play up was telling.

It could get even worse for the Merseysiders next week, with Diego Simeone’s Atletico team coming to Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League knockout tie. A defeat would surely mean a drab ending to what could potentially have been a historic campaign.

Mourinho running out of excuses at Spurs

Once a master at negotiating tricky situations – the likes of which he now finds himself in at Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho has adopted a new approach. While he used to champion the ‘us-against-the-world’ siege mentality back in his Chelsea days, billing himself and his team as the best at every opportunity – he now does not waste a single chance to downplay his side’s credentials.

The absence of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min is definitely bad news but to bring it up as an excuse for every abject performance is bordering on the ridiculous. Spurs have more than enough in their arsenal to overcome a Norwich side placed at the bottom of the Premier League – something they couldn’t do and as it stands, Mourinho is fast running out of excuses at Spurs.

Arsenal breeze into quarters — Arteta under pressure to deliver FA Cup

The inconsistencies of the teams above them on the Premier League mean Arsenal’s chances of a top-four finish cannot be discounted. Realistically speaking though, only an FA Cup win can save their season.

Mikel Arteta’s high-pressing style won him some fans initially but failed to win the team many games and the Europa League debacle was probably the lowest point of their season. Their Champions League dreams are in tatters and having been freed of fixture congestion, Arteta is under serious pressure to deliver the FA Cup.

Sheffield United’s wonder season continues

At the start of the season, Sheffield United were the favourites to get relegated back into the Championship. How the tables have turned! Not only have Chris Wilder’s team been sensational in the league, but they are also putting up a strong run in the FA Cup.

The Blades dug deep to come up with a winner in extra-time against Reading and have been rewarded with a draw against Arsenal in the next round. On current form, they will surely fancy themselves against the Gunners and if they do manage to reach the semi-finals – fans will surely start dreaming. Big season for Sheffield United.

Odion Ighalo living the dream at Manchester United

Manchester United’s signing of Odion Ighalo on deadline day was scoffed at by most people – a sign of United’s lack of preparation in the market. Instead, the Nigerian striker has been a breath of fresh air for the fans!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often reiterated the need for a striker who will ‘break noses’ to score goals and Ighalo has been exactly that kind of signing. He starred in United’s 3-0 win over Derby County with a lethal brace, the first goal being the sort of scrappy finish that they have so often failed to find this season. He might have even had a hat-trick but for some wasteful finishing late on.

Whether or not his contract is extended in the summer, Odion Ighalo has already lived his lifelong Manchester United dream!