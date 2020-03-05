Jose Mourinho opens up on Eric Dier’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur fan after FA Cup defeat vs Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has opened up on Eric Dier’s confrontation with a club fan. The midfielder climbed on to the stands and clashed with a fan, who was reportedly hurling insults at Dier’s family following the North London-based club’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Norwich City in the FA Cup.

The clash took place soon after the full-time whistle at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Here’s the full video of the incident.

Full footage of Eric Dier jumping over the stands and going over to confront a fan who was insulting & abusing his brother. Brotherly love, I respect that. pic.twitter.com/5xeSQ8Vj5a — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 4, 2020

Mourinho opened up on Dier’s reaction and whether the Englishman was right to confront the fan.

“I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but he did something that we would all do. I think Eric did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your younger brother.

“This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. But we as professionals cannot do what he did,” the Portuguese tactician said as per Evening Standard.

Mourinho was asked about a possible fine for Dier as well, in reply to which he said, “If the club does that I will not agree, but he did wrong.”