Leicester City 1-0 Birmingham City: Ricardo Pereira leaves it late to send Foxes through

Leicester City needed an 82nd-minute effort from Ricardo Pereira to get past Birmingham City in the FA Cup fifth round.

Ricardo Pereira’s late header saw Leicester City secure a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals as they beat Championship side Birmingham City 1-0.

Leicester laboured for much of Wednesday’s contest at the King Power Stadium, with Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League-chasing team struggling to break down dogged opposition.

James Maddison went close to a spectacular opener in the 68th minute when his long-range effort clipped the top of the crossbar.

The game appeared destined for extra time, but Ricardo ensured an additional 30 minutes would not be required when he met Marc Albrighton’s cross with a header that had the power and placement to find the bottom-left corner.