Liverpool star opens up on what’s going wrong for Jurgen Klopp’s men as they succumb to third defeat in four matches

Liverpool star Adam Lallana has claimed that nothing is wrong at the club as Reds succumbed to their third defeat in four matches. They were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

When asked about the team’s recent form and if anything is going wrong at Liverpool, Lallana claimed that nothing is wrong and winning-losing is part and parcel fo the game. He added that the team just needs to stick together and continue doing what they have been doing since Jurgen Klopp came in.

“Nothing has been going wrong, you can always lose games,” said Lallana when asked about team’s recent form as per Express.

“It’s about us just staying together, sticking to what we’ve done over the course of the last four or five years since the manager has come in and react. Simple as that. We’ve got another game at the weekend – I’m sure you’ll see a big reaction from the lads and hopefully we get the win.

“[Klopp said post-game] ‘You come to places like this and if you’re not 100 per cent on it and there are little errors here and there, you’re going to get punished.’ We know that. All you can do is react and luckily there’s another game in three days and then obviously the Atletico game is another big game.

“There are big games around the corner.”