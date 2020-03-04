Frank Lampard opens up on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s performance in 2-0 win over Liverpool

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was happy with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s performance in the 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round win over Liverpool. The Spanish shot-stopper was given a spot in the starting XI by his manager after being sidelined for five games.

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero was preferred over Kepa for five matches before Lampard decided to bring him back for the encounter vs Liverpool. The 25-year-old was signed for a sum of £71million from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 but has failed to live up to his price tag since.

“I was really pleased for Kepa,” Lampard said as per Express.

“It’s not easy because all players want to play and a goalkeeper gets scrutinised more than any other position and he made some good saves. He’s shown good character and he played well.”

Before the match as well Lampard only had positive things to say about the Spanish goalkeeper and he stayed clear of controversy as well. And as it turned out, Kepa did take the opportunity to give an assured performance amidst mounting pressure.

“I don’t want to make it political, it’s just a choice with the goalkeepers,” Lampard said ahead of the cup tie.

“I’ve said it all season we have two fantastic goalkeepers. It’s an opportunity to play at his best. I always go on training and results, I’ve got no doubts that he can come in and do a good job because of the player he is. It’s an opportunity to do well.”