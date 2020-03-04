Jurgen Klopp reserves praise for three Liverpool players despite Chelsea defeat

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he was impressed by the performance of three Liverpool players in their 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea. This was the Reds’ third defeat in four matches and brought an end to their domestic treble dreams as well.

After the defeat, Klopp stated that 18-year-old right-back Neco Williams impressed him and is one for the future. The German tactician was happy with the performances of new signing Takumi Minamino and Adam Lallana as well.

“Neco had a super game tonight, we have a full-back coming and that helps us in the future,” he said as per Express.

“Taki [Takumi Minamino] played a really good game, we could have used him more often [in the game]. Adam [Lallana] running like crazy. So many good things.

“The performance was not bad. It wasn’t like Watford. Tonight was a super intense game. A lot of sprints, a lot of spaces in midfield. You need accelerations constantly. That performance tonight, I’m not concerned about. But we made mistakes.”

Klopp then highlighted what resulted in Liverpool’s loss against Chelsea as well. “We never thought it would be an easy game tonight,” he said.

“It was always difficult. We didn’t do good enough in decisive moments and we have to accept that,” he added.