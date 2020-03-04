Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that both Willian and Mateo Kovacic suffered from injuring during their FA Cup win over Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Willian, who scored the first goal of the evening after Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian spilled his shot from close range, went down off the ball less than five minutes into the second half.

Kovacic had already gone off before the interval. He appeared to be tripped slightly by Liverpool youngster Neco Williams before his foot was stood on by Sadio Mane as both players attempted to win the ball from him.

“Both have got an Achilles’ issue,” Lampard confirmed after the game.

“Willian hopefully is not too bad, that is what he is reporting there so we will see how he is tomorrow. Kovacic’s feels slightly worse. Hopefully not too drastic, so we’ll see,” he added further.

Lampard says Willian and Kovacic suffered Achilles injuries. Willian's is "not too bad, that's what he's reporting", Kovacic "feels slightly worse, but hopefully its not too drastic". — James Olley (@JamesOlley) March 3, 2020

Chelsea’s upcoming Premier League matches are against Everton, Aston Villa and Manchester City, while the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich is also coming up later this month.

If Kovacic is ruled out of any of those games, his absence will be keenly felt in the Chelsea midfield, as the former Real Madrid ace had been in fine form so far after enduring a frustrating first campaign at Stamford Bridge last season.