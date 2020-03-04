Frank Lampard lavishes praise on ‘incredible’ Billy Gilmour after FA Cup win

Teenage midfielder Billy Gilmour delighted Chelsea boss Frank Lampard with his display against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard praised Billy Gilmour after the teenage midfielder helped Chelsea produce “something special” to knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

Goals from Willian – aided by a mistake by visiting goalkeeper Adrian – and Ross Barkley helped the Blues secure a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, putting them through to the quarter-finals.

Gilmour caught the eye while occupying a holding role in a Chelsea midfield that lost both Mateo Kovacic and Willian to injuries, though the Scotsman’s performance was hardly a surprise to his boss.

“What an incredible performance for a young player,” Lampard told BBC Sport. “He was a calm head in that first five or 10 minutes.

“He’s a throwback of a midfielder. Can you put your foot in? Yes. Can you make angles to play the passes? Yes. He’s only slight in stature but he’s huge in personality.

“He deserves people to talk about him after a performance like that.”

Liverpool had lost at the weekend to Watford – their first league defeat of the season – but Lampard is still full of admiration for what opposite number Jurgen Klopp has achieved.

The Reds were kept at bay during a see-saw first half by Kepa Arrizabalaga, the recalled Spanish goalkeeper completing an impressive triple save to deny Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Curtis Jones in quick succession.

“Liverpool are the best team in the league and what they are doing is incredible, so for us to put in a performance like that, the effort, the quality was something special,” Lampard said.

“We know we’ve got a long way to go but you have to celebrate those moments.”

Chelsea are next in action in the Premier League, welcoming former boss Carlo Ancelotti back to his old club on Sunday when Everton visit the capital.