Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Southampton: Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son rescue Jose Mourinho’s men in FA Cup thriller

Son Heung-min scored a late penalty as Tottenham produced a late rally to beat Southampton 3-2 in Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Spurs were pegged back by Sofiane Boufal’s strike in a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s in the first meeting and looked set to be knocked out of the competition when they trailed 2-1 in the return game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tanguy Ndombele’s shot deflected in off Jack Stephens to give the hosts the lead against the run of play, but Shane Long profited from some poor Hugo Lloris goalkeeping to level before the break.

Danny Ings then put Southampton in front 18 minutes from time, only for Lucas Moura to fire in an equaliser and Son to convert from the spot after he was fouled by Angus Gunn, setting up a home tie with Norwich City in the next round.

Tottenham had to ride some early pressure before taking the lead on their first real attack, Ndombele’s off-target effort finding the net thanks to an unfortunate deflection off Stephens.

Ings, scorer in Southampton’s 1-0 win over Spurs in January’s Premier League clash, struck the crossbar when played in by James Ward-Prowse as the visitors chased an equaliser.

And the Saints’ pressure told before half-time, as Lloris pushed Nathan Redmond’s shot straight into the path of Long, who converted the rebound from close range.

Despite losing Ward-Prowse to a knee injury following a challenge from Ryan Sessegnon, momentum was still with Southampton as Boufal dragged wide when well-placed to do better.

Lucas headed wide from an even better position 121 seconds later, but the visitors soon regained control and substitute Jannik Vestergaard tested Lloris with a header.

Ings expertly guided the ball beyond Lloris to round off a quick break and put Southampton in front late on, though Mourinho’s side showed real character to hit back.

Lucas made amends for his earlier miss by sweeping the ball into the net from 18 yards before Son, floored as he attempted to round the goalkeeper, remained calm to grab the winner in the 87th minute.

What does it mean? Tottenham building momentum

On the back of their 2-0 win over Manchester City at the weekend, Mourinho will be delighted to record successive victories in all competitions following an up-and-down January.

That momentum could come in handy as they have last-16 ties to come in the Champions League and FA Cup over the next month, as well as competing for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Son steps up for Spurs

Son collected Dele Alli’s pass and skipped past Gunn to tempt the Southampton keeper into a sprawling challenge. He has now been directly involved in 19 goals in 21 FA Cup appearances.

11 – Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Spurs’ Son Heung-Min has scored more goals than any other player in the FA Cup – netting 11 goals in 17 appearances. Saviour. pic.twitter.com/EK5osAP30J — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 5, 2020

Lloris impressed in Sunday’s win over Manchester City but looked very shaky at times in this replay – though he did ultimately end up on the winning side thanks to his team-mates.

Key Opta facts

– Spurs have progressed from each of their last 11 replays in the FA Cup, a run that includes six wins against fellow top-flight opposition.

– Since losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace in February 2016, Tottenham have won each of their last eight home FA Cup matches.

– Southampton scored an own goal and conceded a penalty in the same game for the first time since February 2013 (versus Newcastle in the Premier League).

– Danny Ings has now scored 17 goals in all competitions in 2019-20. It is the best tally by a Southampton player in a single season since 2013-14 (also 17 – Jay Rodriguez).

– Lucas Moura has been directly involved in seven goals in nine starts for Spurs in the FA Cup, scoring three and providing four assists.

– Shane Long scored his first away goal since April 2019 (v Watford), ending a run of 12 appearances on the road without finding the net for Southampton.

What’s next?

Both teams have a weekend off as part of the Premier League’s mid-season break. Tottenham return to action with a trip to Aston Villa on February 16, the day after Southampton host Burnley.