Christian Eriksen travelled with Tottenham but was not included in the matchday squad to face Southampton as a move to Inter appeared to edge closer.

Denmark international Eriksen will watch Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash at St Mary’s from the stands after being left out by Jose Mourinho.

The attacking midfielder is expected to undergo a medical with Inter on Monday, with Spurs having reportedly accepted an offer of an initial €15million (£12.6m) and €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons.

Eriksen, who will be out of contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the season, has reportedly agreed a four-year deal with the Serie A giants.