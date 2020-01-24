Manchester United to face Tranmere Rovers as Watford suffer FA Cup upset

Tranmere Rovers teed up an FA Cup tie against 12-time winners Manchester United after defeating Watford 2-1 at Prenton Park.

With their initial replay called off due to a waterlogged pitch, Tranmere – who came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Vicarage Road – and Watford met at Prenton Park on Thursday – just two days after the Hornets’ Premier League defeat to Aston Villa.

Nigel Pearson subsequently made wholesale changes and, though Kaylen Hinds’ 68th-minute effort cancelled out Emmanuel Monthe’s first-half opener, Watford succumbed in extra-time.

Substitute Paul Mullin, who scored a late spot-kick in the first meeting between the sides, was Tranmere’s hero – heading in the winner to set up a mouth-watering tie with 12-time winners United.