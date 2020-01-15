Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes cup success with title out of sight as Manchester United scrap Middle East trip

With Manchester United struggling in the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is aware the club cannot afford to disregard the FA Cup.

United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford on Wednesday for their FA Cup third-round replay as the Red Devils sit 27 points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool in the Premier League.

With United languishing in fifth and struggling for consistency, manager Solskjaer is aware the club cannot afford to disregard the FA Cup.

“Supporters and the club alike aren’t happy with not challenging for the top position in the league,” said Solskjaer.

“That’s where we feel we should be and many of today’s supporters have lived that period where we won the league consistently.

“At the moment we don’t have that type of team, because in time we’ve been a bit behind the top ones.

“It might be that we start with winning a cup and then these players will get that taste. But that’s not what we want to be.

“We want to be challenging for the league and the Champions League.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer confirmed United have scrapped plans to travel to the Middle East for a training camp due to political tensions in the region.

Qatar was a potential location for United, who have 15 days off between Premier League fixtures against Wolves (February 1) and Chelsea (February 17) next month.

However, the Premier League giants opted against the trip, with Solskjaer telling reporters: “I’m going to give them a few days off, I don’t know where the players will scatter around but we will stay in Europe.

“Yep [we changed our mind]. If there is one thing that worries me, it is not on the football pitch. There are things that will worry me more than the football.

“We were looking at the Middle East but that is definitely not going to happen.”