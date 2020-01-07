FA Cup fourth-round draw: Manchester City get Fulham, Liverpool face Bristol City or Shrewsbury

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup was conducted on Monday, with the Premier League’s ‘big six’ avoiding each other.
Manchester City will continue their FA Cup defence at home to Fulham, while Liverpool must travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town.
After beating Port Vale 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, City were pitted against Fulham – 2-1 victors against Premier League Aston Villa – in the draw for the fourth round on Monday.
A youthful Liverpool side beat Merseyside rivals Everton 1-0 to progress and their reward will be a clash with whoever wins the replay between Bristol City and Shrewsbury.
If Manchester United get past Wolves at the second attempt, they face a trip to Watford or Tranmere Rovers.
Chelsea were given a trip to Hull City, while Tottenham must go to Southampton if they emerge from their replay with Middlesbrough triumphant.
The winner of Arsenal’s meeting with Leeds United on Monday will head south to Bournemouth.
FA Cup fourth round draw in full:
Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolves or Manchester United
Hull City v Chelsea
Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United
Northampton Town v Derby County
Brentford v Leicester City
Millwall v Sheffield United
Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United
West Ham v West Brom
Burnley v Norwich City
Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City
Manchester City v Fulham
Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United
Portsmouth v Barnsley
Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool