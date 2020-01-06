On Sunday, Premier League leaders Liverpool overcame arch-rivals Everton in the third round of the FA Cup, thanks to a brilliant goal by Curtis Jones who was playing just his sixth match for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It was in the 71st minute that Jones beat Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with an outstanding curled effort from just outside the penalty box.

While much has already been spoken about the 18-year-old’s effort, it is Sadio Mane’s reaction to the goal that really shows us how brilliant the goal was.

Mane, who was an unused substitute in the game, broke into a victory run as soon as the ball fell into the net. Watch the videos shared right below:

Jones also earned special praise from his boss Jurgen Klopp after the final whistle, and Mane’s priceless reaction to the goal showed just what it meant to the Liverpool squad.

It goes without saying that the Reds are bursting with confidence at the moment, after having won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup since the start of the 2019-20 season following their Champions League win at the end of the last season.

Liverpool are also the leaders on the Premier League points table as mentioned earlier, and they are yet to be defeated even after 20 matches.

With inputs from Metro.