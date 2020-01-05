Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Robin van Persie’s comments again after FA Cup draw vs Wolves

Manchester United manager has hit out at former club star and now-pundit Robin van Persie again after their goalless draw in the FA Cup third-round vs Wolves. Solskjaer’s approach was questioned by Van Persie after United’s defeat to Arsenal as he revealed that he wants the Norwegian tactician to show anger.

Solskjaer had previously hit back strongly by saying, “He took my No 20 shirt and that’s probably all he’s going to take from me because I’m not in medieval times.” After the FA Cup encounter vs Wolves, the former Molde boss was again questioned about Van Persie’s comments, in reply to which he said that there are different ways to manage players and it’s not always scaring them.

“There are different ways to motivate and inspire players, and I do not always believe in scaring them to play better. After all, we are in 2020,” Solskjaer told Viasport (via Metro).

“I like my behaviour, my personality and my values. I stand by them. It also works closely with the players, the dialogue is good. There are many people who do not know how it is behind that door in the dressing room. Sometimes you are tough, sometimes you give players a pat on the shoulder.”