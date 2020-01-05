Ole Gunnar Solskjaer & Nuno Espirito Santo open up on Manchester United’s links with Wolves striker

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo have both had their say on the rumours linking Wolves’ Mexican striker Raul Jimenez with United. The Manchester-based club are on the lookout for a striker in the January window and Jimenez has emerged as a possible option.

United and Wolves played out a goalless draw in the third round of FA Cup at Molineux and will now play a replay at Old Trafford to decide who moves on to the next round of the competition. After the 0-0 draw, both the manager were quizzed about Jimenez’s possible move to United.

While Solskjaer refused to make any strong comment on the links, the Wolves manager didn’t rule out a move, claiming when the transfer window is open, anything can happen.

“Another good player we’ve been linked with. It’s loads of players being linked with us. I thought when he came on he did really well today but I can’t comment on these speculations,” Solskjaer said after the match as reported by Metro.

Nuno Espirito Santo, on the other hand, said (via The Sun): “It’s the first time I heard it. Ole didn’t mention anything about it. But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. But we are delighted to have Raul.”