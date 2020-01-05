Fans troll Manchester City star for pulling off ‘Mbappe celebration’ after scoring deflected goal vs Port Vale

Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko pulled off the Kylian Mbappe celebration after scoring a deflected goal in City’s 4-1 FA Cup third-round win over League Two side Port Vale. Fans noticed the over-the-top celebration and trolled him on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions!

Zinchenko just gave it the Mbappe celebration after scoring with a deflected goal against League 2 Port Vale. Got to appreciate the audacity of it. pic.twitter.com/4PHxvDYE9V — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) January 4, 2020

Zinchenko doing the Mbappe celebration after scoring a deflected goal against Port Vale at home in third round of the FA Cup. The state of this. https://t.co/N6KUVNisuG pic.twitter.com/9QuC8p9Htx — GDon ☬ (@GDon_LFC) January 4, 2020

Anyone want to remind Zinchenko he’s playing League 2 side Port Vale in the 3rd round of the FA Cup😭 pic.twitter.com/Vri7bHaGJI — ‎ً (@TheImmortalKop) January 4, 2020

LOOOOOL Zinchenko celebrated like Trent because he scored a deflected goal vs Port vale 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KiKaXd41ee — 𝓶𝓸𝓭 (@LFCMod) January 4, 2020

Zinchenko scored a deflected goal did the Mbappe celebration against Port Vale who are 10th in League two. No shame. pic.twitter.com/nP689g1YiK — TJ (@UtdTalha) January 4, 2020

Zinchenko when he scores against City’s u18’s in training pic.twitter.com/HBwEQE7Hku — ‎ً (@TheImmortalKop) January 4, 2020

Mbappe celebration: TAA does it against second place Leicester… Zinchenko does it against League two side Port vale. Dan James does it against Crystal palace to make it 1-1 at Old Trafford. Manchester clubs have become shameless pic.twitter.com/XPXlk0zZvs — Mini-Mino² (@ScouseSamurai18) January 4, 2020

Zinchenko when he nutmegs the disabled kid in a wheelchair pic.twitter.com/YccADTX653 — RaphtaliaSZN (FOLLOW LIMIT) (@RaphtaliaCFC) January 4, 2020

What do Zinchenko & Elmohamady have in common? Celebrating big game goals pic.twitter.com/6v7MHyrvxk — Olivia (@BoxToOx) January 4, 2020