FA Cup |

Fans troll Manchester City star for pulling off ‘Mbappe celebration’ after scoring deflected goal vs Port Vale

Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko pulled off the Kylian Mbappe celebration after scoring a deflected goal in City’s 4-1 FA Cup third-round win over League Two side Port Vale. Fans noticed the over-the-top celebration and trolled him on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions!

 

Comments