Fans troll Manchester City star for pulling off ‘Mbappe celebration’ after scoring deflected goal vs Port Vale

Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko pulled off the Kylian Mbappe celebration after scoring a deflected goal in City’s 4-1 FA Cup third-round win over League Two side Port Vale. Fans noticed the over-the-top celebration and trolled him on Twitter.
Here are some of the best reactions!
Zinchenko just gave it the Mbappe celebration after scoring with a deflected goal against League 2 Port Vale. Got to appreciate the audacity of it. pic.twitter.com/4PHxvDYE9V
— Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) January 4, 2020
Zinchenko doing the Mbappe celebration after scoring a deflected goal against Port Vale at home in third round of the FA Cup.
The state of this. https://t.co/N6KUVNisuG pic.twitter.com/9QuC8p9Htx
— GDon ☬ (@GDon_LFC) January 4, 2020
Anyone want to remind Zinchenko he’s playing League 2 side Port Vale in the 3rd round of the FA Cup😭 pic.twitter.com/Vri7bHaGJI
— ً (@TheImmortalKop) January 4, 2020
LOOOOOL Zinchenko celebrated like Trent because he scored a deflected goal vs Port vale 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KiKaXd41ee
— 𝓶𝓸𝓭 (@LFCMod) January 4, 2020
Zinchenko scored a deflected goal did the Mbappe celebration against Port Vale who are 10th in League two.
No shame. pic.twitter.com/nP689g1YiK
— TJ (@UtdTalha) January 4, 2020
Zinchenko when he scores against City’s u18’s in training pic.twitter.com/HBwEQE7Hku
— ً (@TheImmortalKop) January 4, 2020
Mbappe celebration:
TAA does it against second place Leicester…
Zinchenko does it against League two side Port vale.
Dan James does it against Crystal palace to make it 1-1 at Old Trafford.
Manchester clubs have become shameless pic.twitter.com/XPXlk0zZvs
— Mini-Mino² (@ScouseSamurai18) January 4, 2020
Zinchenko when he nutmegs the disabled kid in a wheelchair pic.twitter.com/YccADTX653
— RaphtaliaSZN (FOLLOW LIMIT) (@RaphtaliaCFC) January 4, 2020
What do Zinchenko & Elmohamady have in common? Celebrating big game goals pic.twitter.com/6v7MHyrvxk
— Olivia (@BoxToOx) January 4, 2020
This is actually sad. Man City are cancelled.
Zinchenko did it at home against 10th place in League 2. A team 75 places below them.
Trent did it after smashing Leicester away. 2nd in the league behind Liverpool.
Context. pic.twitter.com/oxhDqTI13E
— Virgil Van BrickWall (@Dermcares) January 4, 2020