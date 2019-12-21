OFFICIAL: Chelsea to launch commemorative new kit to honour FA Cup triumph

Chelsea will be wearing a commemorative kit designed by Nike for their FA Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on 5 January, the club’s official website has announced.

The stylish blue and golden kit was on display via social media by the club’s official handle, explaining that it was a commemorative venture to honour the London side’s first ever FA Cup triumph that came back in 1970.

Celebrating 50 years since our first FA Cup triumph in 1970! The 1970 final replay crest and colourways have been brought back for this @nikefootball commemorative kit. 💙💛 More 👉 https://t.co/MNYZoK0F8J Available to buy from 02.01.20. #ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/nBaxQse72y — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 21, 2019

The new shirt will feature a blue base with shirt sponsors “Yokohama Tyres” down the middle, but the classic “CFC” crest returns on the chest area, and is golden in colour.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount seemed excited to wear the new kit design.

“It’s a classy, stylish and sophisticated shirt, a great way of remembering the iconic team of 1970 that paved the way for the successes of today. We know fans of all ages are going to love its simple design,” he said.

Nike has launched a similar venture with Barcelona this year and will release a fourth kit for PSG after partnering with the Parisians.