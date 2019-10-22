Abandoned FA Cup tie between Yeovil and Haringey rescheduled

Two days after Haringey Borough’s FA Cup meeting with Yeovil was abandoned, the match has been rescheduled.

Yeovil Town’s abandoned FA Cup tie against Haringey Borough has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 29.

The original fixture in the fourth qualifying round was called off in the 64th minute on Saturday when Boro players walked off the pitch due to alleged racist abuse.

Cameroonian goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat was allegedly a victim of abuse from some Yeovil supporters.

Omnisport understands he had bottles thrown at him and was spat at, before Boro’s coaching staff instigated the walk-off, with the abandonment occurring just after Yeovil had scored the opening goal.

An investigation from the Football Association is ongoing and two arrests have been made in connection with the events.

“The FA Challenge Cup Committee has made the decision for the original fixture to be replayed on Tuesday 29 October at Haringey Borough FC,” read the FA’s statement on Monday.

If a replay is required, it will take place on Tuesday, November 5.