FA Cup qualifier abandoned after alleged racist abuse sparks walk-off

Five days after England’s international in Bulgaria paused twice for racist abuse, an FA Cup clash was abandoned amid similar circumstances

The FA Cup qualifier between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned on Saturday due to alleged racist abuse.

Boro players walked off the pitch in the 64th minute of the fourth-round qualifier, a few moments after conceding the opening goal of the game.

Following a lengthy delay, confirmation came that the match had been abandoned, with Boro’s Cameroonian goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat allegedly a victim of abuse from some Yeovil supporters.

Omnisport understands the goalkeeper had bottles thrown at him and was spat at, before Boro’s coaching staff instigated the walk-off.

A statement from the home side on social media confirmed alleged racist abuse was the reason for the abandonment.

“Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information,” Boro’s Twitter post read. “Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon.

“It must be said that 99.9 per cent of @YTFC [Yeovil Town] fans are also disgusted by what’s happened as much as we are. One club, one community.”

Players from both teams then returned to the pitch in what Yeovil described as “a show of solidarity”.

The players of both sides return to the pitch as a show of solidarity. #YTFC pic.twitter.com/yAlV44MYrf — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) October 19, 2019

The FA soon issued a statement on Twitter, which read: “We are deeply concerned about the allegation of discrimination from an area of the crowd towards a player during the FA Cup fourth round qualifying match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town, which resulted in the fixture being abandoned.

“There is no room for discrimination in our game and we are working with the match officials and the relevant authorities, as a matter of urgency, to fully establish the facts and take the appropriate steps.”

The incident came at the end of a week when racism within football was at the forefront of the conversation, with England’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria twice stopped due to abuse from the stands.

UEFA charged Bulgaria in the aftermath of Monday’s match, referencing chants and Nazi salutes that were caught on camera.

Bulgarian Football Union president Borislav Mihaylov resigned after being urged to stand down by Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov.

Head coach Krasimir Balakov, who initially claimed not to have heard the abuse before apologising, later also quit, although his departure was attributed to “unsatisfactory” performances.

Premier League clubs again promoted their “No Room for Racism” campaign at matches this weekend.