Take another look at Manchester City’s sensational six FA Cup final goals

Pep Guardiola’s men completed a domestic clean sweep by plundering these six sensational goals at Wembley against Watford.

Manchester City ran riot at Wembley, wallopping Watford 6-0 to win the FA Cup and become the first English men’s team to complete a domestic treble.

The floodgates opened in the 26th minute when David Silva stroked City into the lead and Watford failed to stem the flow as a dream fixture turned into a nightmare for Javi Gracia’s side.

Raheem Sterling poked Gabriel Jesus’ shot over the line in a goal later given to the Brazilian, and Kevin De Bruyne netted just six minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Jesus added City’s fourth before Sterling rubbed salt in Watford’s wounds with two in the last 10 minutes.

You can see all six strikes in our Twitter moment below and relive a City performance that left the Hornets feeling more than just a little bit blue.

Watch all SIX of Manchester City’s FA Cup final goals