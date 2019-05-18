FA Cup final: Man City bench Aguero against Watford

Pep Guardiola, aiming to complete a domestic clean sweep with Manchester City, has dropped Sergio Aguero to the bench against Watford.

Sergio Aguero is on the bench as Riyad Mahrez keeps his place in the Manchester City side for the FA Cup final against Watford.

Mahrez scored the goal that effectively clinched the Premier League title after he was a surprise starter at Brighton and Hove Albion on the last day of the Premier League season.

Aguero drops to the bench after scoring the equaliser in that comeback victory with Gabriel Jesus leading the line instead. Leroy Sane joins the Argentina attacker among the substitutes.

Fernandinho is still absent from City’s squad. The Brazil international has been out of action since the Manchester derby with a knee injury but returned to training in the build-up to Saturday’s clash at Wembley.

Vincent Kompany starts at the back for City in what could be his final appearance for the club, with the captain’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

City are bidding to become the first English men’s team to win a domestic treble, having already triumphed in the EFL Cup final and pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title last weekend.

Watford, competing in the final for the first time since 1984, came from 2-0 down against Wolves in the last round thanks to an inspirational performance off the bench from Gerard Deulofeu.

The former Barcelona winger is rewarded with a start in support of captain Troy Deeney, while Heurelho Gomes, who has started throughout the Hornets’ run to the final, keeps his place in goal in what will be his final game before retirement.