Watford’s Holebas free to play FA Cup final after red card is revoked

Jose Holebas has been cleared to play in the FA Cup final after the Football Association (FA) upheld Watford’s appeal against his red card versus West Ham on Sunday.

Greece international Holebas was sent off in the 48th minute of the 4-1 loss after referee Chris Kavanagh deemed the left-back denied Michail Antonio an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

A ban would have ruled him out of this weekend’s clash with EFL Cup and Premier League winners Manchester City at Wembley, but the dismissal was overturned by an independent regulatory commission.

Holebas has made 31 appearances for Watford in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and assisting six.