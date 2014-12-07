Lucky escape for Barnsley

Chester came close to opening the scoring through a deflected effort from Craig Mahon on 22 minutes. The Irishman dashed down the left and his cross-shot was pushed onto the bar by Ross Turnbull.

Four minutes into the second half Mahon jinked his way into the box and his curling effort was turned past the post by Turnbull.

Kieran Charnock then had a header cleared off the line by Barnsley’s Joe Dudgeon.

Barnsley’s big chance came on 85 minutes when Conor Hourihane raced through on goal but the Reds’ top scorer was thwarted by Chester keeper Jon Worsnop.