Manchester United and Manchester City have been kept apart in the draw for the last eight of this season’s FA Cup.

Manchester United will visit Wolves in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after cruising past Chelsea on Monday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in ruthless form against the Blues at Stamford Bridge, first-half goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba booking their spot in the last eight.

Manchester City, who thumped Newport County 4-1 on Saturday, will once again be on the road after being drawn away to Championship side Swansea City.

Watford host Crystal Palace in an all-Premier League affair, while Championship side Millwall host top-flight Brighton and Hove Albion.

The ties will be played between March 15 and 18.

Swansea City v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton and Hove Albion