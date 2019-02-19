FA Cup |

Man United visit Wolves in FA Cup last eight, Swansea to host Man City

Manchester United and Manchester City have been kept apart in the draw for the last eight of this season’s FA Cup.

Manchester United will visit Wolves in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after cruising past Chelsea on Monday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in ruthless form against the Blues at Stamford Bridge, first-half goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba booking their spot in the last eight.

Manchester City, who thumped Newport County 4-1 on Saturday, will once again be on the road after being drawn away to Championship side Swansea City.

Watford host Crystal Palace in an all-Premier League affair, while Championship side Millwall host top-flight Brighton and Hove Albion.

The ties will be played between March 15 and 18.

Draw in full:

Swansea City v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton and Hove Albion

Comments