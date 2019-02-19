Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea: 5 talking points from Manchester United’s assured win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

With Manchester United’s win over Chelsea at the Bridge moving them into the next round of the FA Cup, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

#5 United reshuffle but Chelsea start at full strength

Manchester United’s fairy-tale second half of the season was handed it’s first real blow following their loss against PSG in midweek. While the loss against PSG could be excused citing the enormous gulf in class, more important was the news for United on the injury front.

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard both pulled up for United before the break, while Alexis Sanchez’s ineffectual performance in the second half meant a reshuffle was guaranteed and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did exactly that – Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata coming in for the aforementioned duo.

Chelsea meanwhile were at full strength and perhaps slight favorites to edge the game at home, keeping in mind United’s injury list and the fact that David De Gea was rested despite being at full fitness – Solskjaer instead choosing to keep faith in Sergio Romero who guided them thorough against Arsenal in the previous round.

#4 Pogba and Herrera rattle Chelsea before the break

With the game starting at breakneck speed, a goal from either side seemed inevitable and it was the visitors who eventually broke the deadlock – Paul Pogba with some beautiful footwork to set up Ander Herrera who opened the scoring with a calm header past Chelsea keeper Kepa.

Chelsea offered some response with a period of sustained possession but little penetration and all it took was an Ashley Young throw in to unlock the Chelsea defence for a second time before the break – Marcus Rashford afforded ample space to look up and find Paul Pogba who turned scorer this time with a towering header which the keeper got a hand to, but could do little to keep out – meaning United went into the break two goals to the good.

#3 Kevin Friend’s contentious decisions

Perhaps the only thing that Chelsea had in their favor going into the break were the number of yellow cards – with Matic and Herrera both walking the tightrope for fouls on Eden Hazard.

The Blues looked to have been handed a lifeline back into the game when Matic’s tug on Hazard in the second half was pulled back, only for the referee to let the Serbian off with a final warning instead of a sending off. An incensed Sarri protested with the fourth official but in vain.

United’s pot of luck hadn’t been exhausted just yet and a Chris Smalling foul on Antonio Rudiger was deemed not worthy of a VAR review, despite Smalling having his arms wrapped around the German – in what might potentially have given Chelsea the momentum to swing the game back in their favour.

#2 Weakened United outplay Chelsea at the Bridge

Despite a 6-0 loss to Manchester City in their previous league encounter, Chelsea were marginal favorites going into the game owing to home comfort and United’s injury list.

In spite of the odds stacked against them, United outplayed a full strength Chelsea side – in what can only be called a damning indictment of Maurizio Sarri and his team.

Interestingly, this was also Manchester United’s first win at Stamford bridge in 7 years, the last one coming way back during Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge.

#1 Sarri on the brink as Ole continues perfect audition

With rumours abound about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as permanent boss of Manchester United, the Norwegian did his chances no harm at the Bridge, coming up with another tactically astute gameplan to make it 3 away wins in 3 games against top 6 opposition.

Maurizio Sarri, on the other hand is now barely clinging on to the managerial position at Chelsea – back to back defeats against top 6 rivals demonstrating just how far behind Chelsea have fallen in the pecking order.