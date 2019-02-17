AFC Wimbledon 0 Millwall 1: Wallace knocks out West Ham conquerors

AFC Wimbledon’s FA Cup run was ended by Millwall on Saturday thanks to Murray Wallace’s early goal.

Millwall reached the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 1-0 victory over League Two AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Championship side saw off their London neighbours at Kingsmeadow courtesy of a fifth-minute header from Murray Wallace.

Wimbledon stunned West Ham with a 4-2 victory in round four, but another shock appeared unlikely once Wallace turned the ball in from six yards out after a fine run and cross from Ryan Leonard.

The attacking flair that caused the Hammers so many problems seemed to desert the home side, who failed to register a shot on target until Michael Folivi's 61st-minute effort was saved by Jordan Archer.





@AFCWimbledon’s Scott Wagstaff promised to dye his beard if they beat @WestHamUtd. He kept to his word and dyed it in the club's colours for today's game against @MillwallFC! pic.twitter.com/NPL0ohNC6d — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 16, 2019





Aaron Ramsdale kept the advantage limited to one goal with a good save from Leonard, while Lee Gregory headed wide from a promising position.

But Millwall survived any threat of a late comeback to reach the last eight for the second time in three seasons, joining Watford and Brighton and Hove Albion.