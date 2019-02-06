A 2-0 win against Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough means Newport County will host Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round.

Newport County knocked Middlesbrough out of the FA Cup to set up a fifth-round tie at home to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Boro boss Tony Pulis endured a miserable return to Newport as his Championship promotion hopefuls were beaten 2-0 in Tuesday’s replay by the League Two side.

In heavy rain at Rodney Parade, Robbie Willmott opened the scoring for Newport with a long-range strike that Boro goalkeeper Dimitrios Konstantopoulos should have kept out.

But there was nothing the 40-year-old Greek could do about the clincher as a right-wing corner routine produced a stunning second Newport goal.

Willmott’s low delivery fooled the Boro defence and Padraig Amond met the ball with a superb first-time finish that sent the ball spinning into the top corner for his fourth FA Cup goal of the season.

| Straight from the training ground! pic.twitter.com/JDctKtMkwk — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 5, 2019

Newport took Tottenham to a fourth-round replay last season and Michael Flynn’s side now have a date with City to look forward to later this month.

Wolves had to come from behind at Shrewsbury Town to force a replay and they were again pushed hard by the League One strugglers in the Molineux return.

Matt Doherty’s second-minute goal opened the scoring but goals from James Bolton and Josh Laurent put Shrewsbury in front in the tie once more.

Doherty levelled in first-half added time, though, and Wolves edged through 3-2 thanks to a winning goal in the 62nd minute that was made by Doherty and scored by Ivan Cavaleiro.

Second-half goals from Nahki Wells and Matt Smith earned Queens Park Rangers a 2-0 home win over Portsmouth, while Brentford prevailed 3-1 against Barnet in the battle of the Bees.

Last-16 ties will be played over the weekend of February 15 to 18, with Chelsea hosting Manchester United in a repeat of last year’s final in the tie of the round.

FA Cup fifth round draw in full:

Bristol City v Wolves

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Newport County v Manchester City

Chelsea v Manchester United

Swansea City v Brentford

Queens Park Rangers v Watford

Brighton and Hove Albion or West Brom v Derby County