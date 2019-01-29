A gripping FA Cup tie at the Hive saw Barnet battle to a draw against Brentford on Monday, securing a replay at Griffin Park.
With Swansea City awaiting the winners, Barnet followed up an away victory at Sheffield United in the previous round by again going toe-to-toe with second-tier opposition.
Brentford twice hit the same post in the first half before Ollie Watkins’ long-range strike found the bottom-left corner.
But Shaquile Coulthirst stabbed in following the interval after good work from Ephron Mason-Clark, and then doubled his tally amid a frantic scramble in the visitors’ area three minutes later.
6 – The 3-3 draw between Barnet and Brentford was the highest score draw in the FA Cup involving a non-league side and a side from the top two tiers since November 1926 – non-league Weymouth recording a 4-4 draw away to second tier Reading in November 1926. Belter.
Brentford kicked on and looked to have settled the tie with Sergi Canos’ smart finish, yet a sublime free-kick from substitute Dan Sparkes pegged Thomas Frank’s side back once more.