Solskjaer backs Pogba for Man United captaincy

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes star midfielder Paul Pogba is “captain material”.

Pogba, 25, was stripped of the vice-captaincy under former United boss Jose Mourinho in September following claims of a rift between the pair.

However, Pogba has flourished since Mourinho’s sacking last month – the France star and World Cup winner scoring five goals and tallying four assists amid United’s Solskjaer-led revival.

And Solskjaer – who has overseen seven successive victories in all competitions – backed Pogba for the armband at Old Trafford.

“I know the boy from before, and he is a leader,” Solskjaer told reporters prior to Friday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash against Arsenal.

“He’s a character, he influences people, and you’ve seen the videos from France, and he cares, and he really wants to be successful.

“He knows he can’t do it by himself, it’s a team game, and he’s a character that brings so many good things with him when he’s enjoying himself, I have to say.

“You see the personality. He’d love playing football, he’s a larger-than-life character, that’s just the way he is.

“When the performances come as well, that marries together as a good leader and you see what it meant to him winning the World Cup in what France broadcast. So, for me, yes, he’s captain material.”

Solskjaer added: “Ashley’s [Young] wearing the armband, yes, because Antonio’s [Valencia] struggled with fitness as well, in and out. Antonio’s still the club captain, but Ash is wearing the armband when he’s playing.

“I’ve never been a fan of ‘You’re this and you’re that’. Once in a while, it’s to give, David [De Gea] was captain one of these games when Ash didn’t play.

“So there’s 11 captains out there, really, it doesn’t really bother me. I was captain for Norway, and quite a few times for United, but I still don’t tell my kids I was captain of Man United or Norway – but once in a while, you are.”