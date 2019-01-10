Manchester United star Paul Pogba was cool, calm and collected as he controlled a ball during an interview in Dubai.

If you want to see coolness personified, look no further than Paul Pogba.

The Manchester United star and World Cup winner was cool, calm and collected as he controlled a ball during an interview in Dubai on Wednesday.

In the United Arab Emirates for a training camp ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown at Tottenham, Pogba was sitting down with the club’s television channel.

A ball was kicked towards him amid the interview and after casually looking over his shoulder, Pogba produced an incredible no-look flick mid-sentence as he continued talking, saving some expensive camera equipment in the process.

The 25-year-old, who has scored four goals and tallied three assists since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho last month, is set to be fit for the Spurs clash after missing last week’s FA Cup third-round win over Reading.