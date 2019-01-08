FA Cup draw: Arsenal host Manchester United in round four

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get to test his mettle against Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal will host Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Manchester City at home to Burnley.

Unai Emery’s side were 3-0 winners at Blackpool on Saturday after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer maintained his 100 per cent start to life as Jose Mourinho’s successor courtesy of the Red Devils’ 2-0 beating of Reading.

Premier League champions City also faced Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in round three of last season’s competition, where they fell behind to an Ashley Barnes goal before running out 4-1 winners.

Holders Chelsea will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town at Stamford Bridge, while Liverpool’s conquerors Wolves will travel to either Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City – veteran striker Peter Crouch having spared the Potters with an equaliser in a 1-1 draw at New Meadow.

7 – @Arsenal have eliminated Man Utd from the FA Cup on more occasions than any other side in the competition (including final victories). Clash. #FACupDraw pic.twitter.com/vECSKmWrnI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2019

League Two sides Oldham Athletic and Newport County dumped out Premier League opposition in the form of Fulham and Leicester City over the weekend.

Oldham’s reward is a trip to Doncaster Rovers, while Tony Pulis’ Middlesbrough will entertain Newport County.

Barnet are the only remaining non-league side having beaten Sheffield United of the Championship 1-0 and must now play host to Brentford.

The only other confirmed all-Premier League tie is a London derby between Crystal Palace and Tottenham at Selhurst Park, although Newcastle United will be at home to Watford if they manage to beat Blackburn Rovers in a replay.

Fourth-round ties will be played between January 25 to 28.

Draw in full:

Swansea City v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury Town/Stoke City v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers

Accrington Stanley v Derby County/Southampton

Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town

Newcastle United/Blackburn Rovers v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport County

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham