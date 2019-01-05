Manchester United looked to be handed a blow on Saturday as Alexis Sanchez hobbled off against Reading in the FA Cup.

The former Arsenal man has struggled to produce his best form in the first 12 months of his Old Trafford career, but he looked to be getting back on track under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a recent hamstring injury.

Sanchez provided assists in consecutive matches after making his return, teeing up Marcus Rashford from the bench against Newcastle United and then feeding Romelu Lukaku in the weekend’s third-round match.

However, the Chile star departed the clash with Reading with around 25 minutes remaining at Old Trafford, seemingly indicating an issue with his troublesome hamstring as Rashford arrived from the bench.

Sanchez opted for a place in the dugout, though, rather than heading down the tunnel for treatment, producing a light-hearted moment when he inadvertently sat in Solskjaer’s seat before being moved by the Norwegian.