Watch: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asks Alexis Sanchez to move from his chair during Manchester United game

Manchester United won their FA Cup tie against Reading 2-0 at Old Trafford, but the performance was far from exciting.

The Red Devils got the job done though, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has the best start of any United manager in history after five matches.

But a hilarious moment was spotted in the second half as Alexis Sanchez came off after injury, and unsuspectingly sat down in the United seats.

What he didn’t realize however, was that the seat he sat on belonged to his boss! Watch the moment below:

Solskjaer proceeds to ask Sanchez to get up and move on to another chair so that he can sit where he rightfully belongs. The moment was an indication of the Norwegian laying down the law regardless of the player, and shows he does have a slightly nasty side to him as well.

As for Sanchez, he’ll take the embarrassment as long as he is cleared of any serious injury after the game.